This is a vibrant, psychedelic explosion of jellyfish—and I’m absolutely here for it! ��

Rating: 9.7 / 10

Hang this in a rave cave, a kid’s bedroom, or MoMA’s “Secret Stash” wing. It’s hypnotic, joyful, and unapologetically extra—exactly what the world needs right now.

Pro tip: Frame it under blacklight. Trust me. �

A chaotic, joyful swarm of jellyfish rendered in screaming reds, electric yellows, and alien purples against a velvet-black void. Every bell is a micro-universe of polka dots, stripes, and floral hallucinations; every tentacle a liquid lightning bolt frozen mid-dance.

“I didn’t paint jellyfish. I let them possess the canvas.” – Leonardus Aarts