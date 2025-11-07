Transportable Homes for Sale in the North Island, New Zealand

Are you looking for a high-quality transportable home in the North Island? At Branderson Homes, we specialise in well-designed, transportable homes built to last - and move! Below are some of our transportable homes currently available for sale, ideal for rural properties, lifestyle blocks, or urban subdivisions.

1. 2-Bedroom Mobility-Friendly Transportable Home

Size: 64m² | Status: Under Construction

Highlights:

Open-plan kitchen and living

2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom

Fully insulated, double-glazed

Mobility-friendly

Ideal for those needing a mobility-friendly home

View full listing

2. Comfortable Three-Bedroom Family Home with Office

Size: 128m² | Status: Available to purchase

Highlights:

Open plan living area

Master with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe

3 bedrooms plus office

Separate laundry room

Transport-ready

See more details



3. Compact 2-bedroom Transportable Home

Size: 60m² | Status: Nearly Ready

Highlights:

Perfect for a small family or as an Airbnb

2 Bedrooms

Laundry

Minimal setup required

Small footprint, big comfort

Learn more



Why Choose a Transportable Home?

Transportable homes offer flexibility, affordability, and a faster turnaround than traditional on-site builds. Whether you’re expanding your farm, accommodating extended family, or investing in a rental property, a relocatable home gives you the freedom to choose your ideal site and even take your home with you if your needs change.

Delivery Across the North Island

We regularly deliver homes across Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Northland, and beyond. Our team handles all logistics to make the process easy from start to finish.

Explore All Available Transportable Homes

Check out our full range of transportable homes for sale on our For Sale page here. Listings are updated regularly, and many homes are ready to purchase now.