Transportable Homes for Sale in the North Island, New Zealand
Friday 7 November 2025, 2:55PM
By Point B
Are you looking for a high-quality transportable home in the North Island? At Branderson Homes, we specialise in well-designed, transportable homes built to last - and move! Below are some of our transportable homes currently available for sale, ideal for rural properties, lifestyle blocks, or urban subdivisions.
1. 2-Bedroom Mobility-Friendly Transportable Home
Size: 64m² | Status: Under Construction
Highlights:
- Open-plan kitchen and living
- 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom
- Fully insulated, double-glazed
- Mobility-friendly
- Ideal for those needing a mobility-friendly home
2. Comfortable Three-Bedroom Family Home with Office
Size: 128m² | Status: Available to purchase
Highlights:
- Open plan living area
- Master with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe
- 3 bedrooms plus office
- Separate laundry room
- Transport-ready
3. Compact 2-bedroom Transportable Home
Size: 60m² | Status: Nearly Ready
Highlights:
- Perfect for a small family or as an Airbnb
- 2 Bedrooms
- Laundry
- Minimal setup required
- Small footprint, big comfort
Why Choose a Transportable Home?
Transportable homes offer flexibility, affordability, and a faster turnaround than traditional on-site builds. Whether you’re expanding your farm, accommodating extended family, or investing in a rental property, a relocatable home gives you the freedom to choose your ideal site and even take your home with you if your needs change.
Delivery Across the North Island
We regularly deliver homes across Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Northland, and beyond. Our team handles all logistics to make the process easy from start to finish.
Explore All Available Transportable Homes
Check out our full range of transportable homes for sale on our For Sale page here. Listings are updated regularly, and many homes are ready to purchase now.