Senior housing properties to remain in permanent community ownership

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is transferring ownership of five senior housing units in Upton Street, Wānaka to the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT).

The transfer means the units will remain in permanent community ownership, providing ongoing access to affordable housing for eligible local seniors.

QLDC General Manager of Property & Infrastructure Tony Avery said, the transfer would allow for more specialised management of the senior housing portfolio.

"The housing trust is a well‑established and highly experienced provider of affordable and community housing in the district."

"Its Senior Housing is designed to provide affordable, long‑term, secure tenure in good quality homes to older people in our community. Tenants will benefit from a high standard of care and tenancy services that comes with having the expertise and resources of a registered community housing provider," Mr Avery said.

The asset transfer would also enable the Trust to obtain a mortgage to redevelop adjacent land it owns in Wānaka, to further increase the number of affordable housing units available in the district in the future.

"Housing remains one of our district's biggest challenges. Council is committed to supporting and amplifying the work of the housing trust as we work together to improve housing options for everyone," Mr Avery said.

QLCHT Chief Executive Julie Scott says "we're excited to be bringing this important community asset into QLCHT's portfolio. With 18 years' experience running community housing, our team is well equipped to look after these vulnerable tenants, and we look forward to developing the site further."

The transfer of titles follows formal consultation and a decision of Council to remove the senior housing stock from its strategic assets register, which is part of the Significance and Engagement Policy.

There are four further Council‑owned senior housing units located in Arrowtown. These units will also be transferred to the Housing Trust at a later date.