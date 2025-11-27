Investigations continue after man injured in Henderson

Police enquiries are underway after a man was located with serious injuries in Henderson this afternoon.

Police were called to Edsel Street at 2.40pm.

The victim has been taken to Auckland City Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

Police are currently in the Henderson area making enquiries to locate the offender involved.

I'd like to reassure the Henderson community that it's believed the offender and victim are both known to each other.

There is no cause for any ongoing concern.

Police will continue to be visible in the Henderson CBD over the coming days, including regular patrolling by the Henderson Beat Team.

Anyone with information on today's incident can contact Police on 105 using the reference number P064587277.