Arrest made after man injured in Henderson

Police have charged a man following a stabbing in Henderson on Wednesday afternoon.

Enquiries began after a man was located off Edsel Street at around 2.40pm with serious injuries after allegedly being stabbed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, of Waitematā CIB, says a person of interest known to the victim has been arrested.

"He presented to the front counter of Henderson Police Station last night and was taken into custody," she says.

"Police have charged the 45-year-old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"I acknowledge our frontline and CIB staff who responded to this incident and worked to apprehend the offender as quickly as possible."

He will be appearing in the Waitākere District Court today.

The victim remains in a stable condition at Auckland City Hospital.