Police acknowledge IPCA findings regarding Wellington incident

Police acknowledge and accept the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) into the deployment of tasers by three officers in Wellington in January 2025.

On 9 January, Police were responding to an urgent family harm incident on Cockayne Road, Wellington, where a man with a weapon was chasing a woman holding a baby in the street.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Nick Thom says officers involved assessed the situation and responded accordingly, to ensure the safety of the public.

"Officers deployed their tasers to stop a dangerous situation evolving into something that could have been much worse.

"Our officers have made good decisions and the IPCA investigation supports that.

"Police are often working in fast paced, dynamic environments, and although it is the expectation, I am pleased with the decisions made by staff."

The IPCA found all three officers were justified in using their tasers in defence of themselves and others.