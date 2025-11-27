Firefighters responding to vegetation fires across Otago and Southland

By Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are responding to a number of vegetation fires across the lower South Island this afternoon as high winds take hold.

Mataura

Fire and Emergency is responding to a fire in a forestry block near Mataura. Crews were called around 2.10pm.

Nine trucks are in attendance. Two helicopters are also responding.

The fire was reported to be 120m x 20m around 2.40pm but has grown in size since then.

State Highway 96 is closed between State Highway 1 and Waimumu because of the fire.

Goodwood

Fire and Emergency is responding to a fire in pine trees near Goodwood, Palmerston. Crews were called around 2.35pm.

There are currently six trucks in attendance, with more on the way. Three helicopters are responding.

Balclutha

Fire and Emergency is responding to a paddock fire near Balclutha. Crews were called around 1pm.

There are 12 trucks and two helicopters fighting the fire.

People are advised to avoid the area any anyone impacted by smoke should close their windows and doors, and stay inside where possible.

The fire was 150m x 50m around 2pm but has grown in size since then.

None of the fires are currently contained.

Windy conditions

High winds have caused all of the fires to spread quickly.

People must not light any outdoor fires this afternoon and must check any previous fires or burns from the last few weeks to ensure they are not in danger of reignition.

Don't leave them to smoulder or assume that a fire is completely out just because you can't see any flames or smoke. The whole area should be thoroughly wetted until it is completely cold, and checked again afterwards.

Other incidents of note include:

Papakaio, Waitaki

Fire and Emergency is responding to paddock fire in Papakaio, Waitaki, caused by a trampoline getting blown into powerlines.

We were alerted at around 2.40pm this afternoon and four crews are fighting the fire.

Whitstone, Waitaki

Fire and Emergency was alerted to a tree smouldering near Whitstone, Waitaki at around 2.57pm this afternoon. Two crews from Weston are responding.

Oamaru trees on cars

Fire and Emergency was alerted around 2.52pm to an incident where wind had blown three branches onto two cars in Oamaru. A dog in one car was not hurt.