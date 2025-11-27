Media release: Sam Neill on fast-track gold mine: "This must be stopped."

Internationally acclaimed actor, and local farmer and wine producer, Sam Neill has this morning released a second statement in staunch opposition to the proposed Bendigo‑Ophir gold mine in Central Otago. The statement was released on his Instagram account to over 838,000 followers worldwide – including significant numbers of New Zealanders. It follows an early statement, just over a month ago.

Here's this morning's statement in full:

On Monday, the toxic Santana mine became a fast track project. The details are horrific and the impacts will be everlasting. It opens the floodgates for many more devastating mines.

Central Otago's outstanding landscapes, pristine environment and reputation will be destroyed.

This must be stopped.

Sam Neill – 27th November 2025

His statement was accompanied by the following narrative on his post:

THE FACTS. The mine will have four open pits, one of which will be 1 km wide by at least 200 m deep, left forever. A 1 km long processing plant where rock is crushed and up to 1,900 kg of cyanide used each day (and huge amounts stored on site). They'll consume up to 9.5 million litres of water a day for the plant. The toxic tailings dam, further up in the hills that slope down to the Lindis and Clutha rivers, will be 2 km long and contain the equivalent of 10,000 Olympic swimming pools of toxic sludge. All this activity releases significantly more arsenic, lead and other bad elements into our environment than the gold extracted. There is real long‑term risk of acid mine drainage – just google that. The arsenic from gold mines in Australia has been linked to serious health issues including increased cancer rates in local populations. They'll consume 10‑15 million litres of diesel a year to fuel their machinery, including trucks they describe as "10 times the size of a normal truck". The initial proposal is that the mine will operate around the clock for 14 years, although many mines in New Zealand and elsewhere keep prospecting and seeking further extensions. Santana has signalled its intention to the industry to keep prospecting to expand "opportunities".

Suze Keith, Chair of Sustainable Tarras, says that ongoing, vocal and strong opposition from such a high‑profile New Zealander has been powerful. "Sam is hugely respected locally, nationally and internationally, and to have him speak up about the likely devastating impacts of this controversial fast‑track mine proposal is much appreciated. Although his family has been in Otago for 160 years, people with the mana and celebrity status akin to Sam are often cautious about speaking up. It shows how passionately he feels about this, and reflects how repugnant the project is to those of us who live in Central Otago."

Keith says that awareness of the proposed mine is rising. "For a small and largely ignored local group, we are encouraged and energised by the great support as people confirm their opposition to the mine. The fact that New Zealanders far and wide are opposing this project gives the locally affected community hope that this and future governments will abolish Fast Track as a means to evaluate such impactful and damaging projects."

"As people find out more about what Santana is planning in the area, they are genuinely shocked. It's great to have support from all quarters, and even more so from a legendary Central Otago‑based New Zealander who can help alert more people to this horror."

"We're going to need all the help we can get – this continues to be David versus Goliath," she said, "and we are not giving up."

People can find out more, including how to help oppose the mine at www.sustainabletarras.com/nomine/