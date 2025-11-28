Otago and Southland vegetation fire updates

By Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have been responding to a number of vegetation fires across Otago and Southland this afternoon and into the evening.

Mataura

Firefighters were called to a fire in a forestry block near Mataura around 2.10pm.

The fire is around 300 x 200m in size. Our crews now have it contained.

Three trucks remain on site alongside a digger, while the two helicopters have ceased operations.

State Highway 96 is closed between State Highway 1 and Waimumu because of the fire. It will remain closed overnight.

Power has been reinstated in the area.

A small crew will be monitoring the fire overnight and more firefighters will return in the morning for mop up.

Palmerston

Firefighters continue to respond to a fire in pine trees near Goodwood Rd, Palmerston. Crews were called around 2.35pm.

The fire has burnt 25 hectares of pine.

With the wind dying down this evening, our crews have been able to contain the fire.

There are currently ground crews still working alongside eight trucks and four helicopters.

The helicopters will cease operations at sunset, and one crew will remain overnight. More crews will return in the morning to continue mopping up.

There are currently no structures at risk.

Smoke may blow towards the town tonight. People in the vicinity of the fire should keep windows and doors shut and stay inside if possible. Remember to also keep the ventilation systems in your house and car turned off.

Balclutha

The paddock fire near Balclutha is under control. Crews were called around 1pm.

Two rural trucks remain on site dampening down. There were two helicopters responding which have since ceased operations.

Windy conditions

Windy conditions have caused all of the fires to spread quickly.

People must not light any outdoor fires while it is windy and must check any previous fires or burns from the last few weeks to ensure they are not in danger of reignition.

Don't leave them to smoulder or assume that a fire is completely out just because you can't see any flames or smoke. The whole area should be thoroughly wetted until it is completely cold, and checked again afterwards.

This will be the final update tonight unless there are major changes.