Future stars ready to shine at National U19 Men's Tournament

The stage is set for New Zealand's brightest young cricketers as the National U19 Men's Tournament returns to Lincoln University next week (December 1st – 8th).

The event will showcase emerging talent from across the country, with players looking to impress ahead of the 2026 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Several players will arrive at the tournament with valuable first-class experience under their belts, including Jaskaran Sandhu (Auckland), Aryan Mann (Northern Districts), Snehith Reddy (Northern Districts), and Mason Clarke (Otago).

The tournament also features several returning players who made a significant impact last season.

Marco Alpe (Auckland) finished among the top 10 run-scorers in the 2024/25 edition, while Hugo Bogue (Otago) and Andrew Rawnsley (Central Districts) both registered centuries.

On the bowling front, Lloyd Fellowes (Otago), Harry Waite (Auckland), and Luke Harrison (Auckland) were among the top 10 wicket-takers last year and will be looking to replicate that success.

Auckland will enter the tournament chasing history as they aim for a third consecutive title, having secured back-to-back championships in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Beyond team success, individual players will be eager to make a strong case for selection in the New Zealand squad for the 2026 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup, which will be staged in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

With past tournaments producing stars such as Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra, this event remains a critical stepping stone in the playing pathway.

Matches will be scored live at nzc.nz with one match per round live streamed on NZC's YouTube channel.

Auckland U19 Men: Marco Alpe, Isaac Casey, Toby Costain, Luke Harrison, Ethan Holman, Brandon Matzopoulos, Viraj Moody, Sam Openshaw, Nishil Patel, Selwin Sanjay, Jaskaran Sandhu, Jordan Van Zyl, Harry Waite

Coaches: Mike Tillett, Mohammad Wajjudin

Northern Districts U19 Men: Harry Burns (c), Jay Benefield, Reuben Carter, Liam Coombes, Abhay Kaushal, Saber Kharwin, Aryan Mann, Ryan Metcalfe, Luca Mockford, Flynn Morey, Bryn Robertson, Snehith Reddy, Monte Rolston

Coaches: Mitch Renwick, Prabodha Arthavidu.

Central Districts U19 Men: Gordon Alex, Jacob Cotter, Jordin Last-Harris, Bruno Moriarty, Connor Rees, Taene Nelley, Sascha Pickering, Alex Pringle, Carl Quinn, Andrew Rawnsley, Asher Ryan, James Ryniker Doull, Luke Holdaway.

Coaches: Kurt Leuthart, Danny Drepaul

Wellington U19 Men: Tom Bracewell, Leo Bridgman, Benny Byrne, Lex Cattermole, Arana Cronin-Stone, Cullen Donaldson, Luca Grace, Lucas Henderson, Charlie Jackson, Lewis Jeffreys, Jayden Mataira, Ollie Saunderson, Hunter Taylor

Coaches: Malinda Warnapura, Alistair Alcock

Canterbury U19 Men: Flynn Brookland, Hamish Caird, Cullen Crowe, Austin Earle, Benjamin Forrest, Flynn Holdem, Felix Huston, Jack O'Rourke, Harry O'Loughlin, Barnaby Phillips, Callum Samson, Hunter Shore, Makenzie Thomson

Coaches: Fred Anderson, Tim Muir

Otago U19 Men: Hugo Bogue, Ushila Caldera, Mason Clarke, Lloyd Fellowes, Ashton Hansen, Sam Harper, Jack Kelly, Luke Marsh, Rhys Milmine, Matt Parker, Luke Ritchie, Jack Ussher, Caleb Walker

Coaches: Shawn Hicks, Warren McSkimming

Previous Winners