Fatal crash, Wairoa

One person has been found deceased after a serious crash in Wairoa this morning.

Police were alerted to the crash about 4.10am after a vehicle went into the water near the intersection of Carroll Street and River Parade.

One person has now been located deceased in the water outside of the vehicle.

While there is not believed to be anyone else outstanding, the Police National Dive Squad will attend to inspect the vehicle.

Cordons remain in place while emergency services staff work at the scene.

Motorists should continue to avoid the area, if possible.

