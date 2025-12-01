Court calls for alleged fraud offender

A man has been charged with theft after using stolen credit card details to purchase more than $1000 worth of petrol across Auckland.

Waitematā East Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, says between 1 and 26 September a manager of a petrol company began receiving notifications of the petrol thefts.

"Together Police and the petrol company were able to match the timings of the purchases up with CCTV and identify the same individual each time," he says.

"This person wore the same clothing to every alleged theft, filing up various vehicles with petrol, or walking on to the forecourt and filling up jerry cans."

After identifying a suspect Police conducted a search warrant at an address in Torbay in November.

"At that address we located items from the thefts," Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says.

"These offences were carried out at nine different petrol stations over the four-week time period, and we are pleased to have put a stop to it."

Enquiries are ongoing into how the alleged offender obtained the credit card details.

A 30-year-old man will appear in the North Shore District Court on 9 December charged with theft.

With the festive season approaching Police are urging people to use caution with their credit card details.

"If anyone suspects they have been the victim of credit card fraud they should contact their bank immediately and get the card cancelled or locked," says Detective Senior Sergeant Williams.

"Then call Police, as the earlier we can look into it the best chance there is of catching the offender and helping you recover your losses.

"Police take fraud seriously and we will continue to hold offenders who participate in these activities to account."