Thief works his way to Court

A man allegedly responsible for breaking into a number of vehicles and businesses and helping himself to the contents has landed in Court.

Police have been making enquiries following a number of thefts across Auckland.

Detective Sergeant Mike Mead, Waitematā West Tactical Crime Unit, says the first incident happened on 23 August 2023, when a member of the public reported the theft of his laptop, headphones and tools after his vehicle was broken into in Sunnyvale.

"The second incident was on 6 October, when a Mount Eden premises was broken into and about $45,000 worth of electronics were taken."

He says Police then received a report in relation to two vehicles being broken into on 9 November in a city car park.

"Tools, electronic and personal items, including shoes and a debit card were stolen.

"Officers have been making enquiries in the past few weeks and on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a Kumeū address where a man was taken into custody."

Detective Sergeant Mead says methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and some of the stolen property was located.

"This arrest sends a clear message; if you target any member of our community with theft, we will hold you to account.

"We continue to encourage anyone with information about suspicious or illicit activity to contact Police immediately with as much information as they can safely gather."

He says Police are now in the process of returning the stolen goods to their rightful owners.

A 40-year-old man will reappear in Waitākere District Court on 2 March facing multiple charges including theft from a vehicle, receiving property, possession of methamphetamine and taking documents for pecuniary advantage.