Alleged offenders violent act lands them in court

Two people will appear in court charged with aggravated assault after a shoplifting attempt at a North Shore mall on Friday.

At around 1.30pm Police were called to Glenfield Mall after receiving reports security guards had been assaulted after attempting to stop two alleged shoplifters leaving a store.

Acting Senior Sergeant Alex Waworis, Relieving Waitematā East Communities Manager says Police responded immediately and were at the mall within minutes.

"When our staff arrived, they quickly established two females had violently assaulted three people who were trying to stop them from leaving the mall," she says.

"Two security guards and a member of the public had been assaulted, with two of the victims needing to be transported to hospital for medical treatment."

The attending officers were able to track the alleged offenders and found them not far from the mall, where they were taken into custody.

"We are pleased to have apprehended these alleged offenders and hold them to account for their actions," Acting Senior Sergeant Waworis says.

"This type of offending is unacceptable, and Police will not tolerate it in our community."

The items allegedly shoplifted were returned to the store.

The two alleged offenders will appear in court later this week charged with a range of offences.