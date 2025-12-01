Are You Looking To Get Rid of Your Old Car?

Do you have a vehicle that’s damaged, failed its Warrant of Fitness (WOF), or has been written off? Such cars can quickly become an eyesore and take up valuable space in your garage.

With the growing number of end-of-life vehicles in New Zealand, responsible and sustainable car disposal has become more important than ever. National Car Removal & Car Parts Ltd helps residents recycle their old or damaged vehicles responsibly by offering free vehicle removal and cash for scrap vehicles.

Why Choose National Car Removal & Car Parts?

Over 15 Years of Experience: Our team has extensive experience in car wrecking, ensuring your vehicle is handled professionally.

Environmentally Responsible: We dismantle and recycle vehicles according to strict New Zealand government guidelines. Functional components such as engines, transmissions, and electrical parts are safely removed and sold as genuine second-hand parts, giving others affordable access while reducing environmental impact.

Wide Vehicle Acceptance: We buy cars, trucks, utes, 4WDs, and all other types of vehicles. Payments range from $300 to $15,000, depending on the make, model, and year.

How to Sell Your Vehicle

Selling your vehicle is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps:

Get in Touch: Contact our team to get a quote and share your vehicle details, including registration number, make, model, year, and pickup location. We will check these details and provide the best quote.

Accept Our Offer: Once you accept our offer, we will schedule the pickup at a time convenient for you.

Vehicle Removal: We remove your vehicle on the same day, usually within 60 minutes.

Our Service Areas

We offer cash for cars, free car removal, and car wrecking services across Auckland and the wider North Island. Available 6 days a week, we ensure a fast, hassle-free process.

Auckland Region

East Auckland: Pakuranga, Flat Bush, Botany Downs, Howick, Highland Park, Bucklands Beach, Panmure, and more.

South Auckland: Mangere, Manukau, Manurewa, Papatoetoe, Otara, Wiri, Takanini, Papakura, Karaka, Pukekohe, Waiuku.

West Auckland: Glen Eden, Henderson, Kelston, Massey, New Lynn, Waitakere, Titirangi, and more.

North Shore: Albany, Devonport, Glenfield, Rosedale, Takapuna, Mairangi Bay, and surrounding suburbs.

Other Regions

Hamilton & Waikato: Free pickup and cash for cars in Hamilton, Rototuna, and surrounding areas.

Northland: Free car removal Whangarei and the wider Northland region.

Tauranga: Scrap car removal and cash for cars Tauranga.

Car Wrecking Services

We provide professional car wrecking services in the following regions:

Car Wreckers South Auckland

Car Wreckers West Auckland

Car Wreckers North Shore

Car Wreckers Whangarei

Car Wreckers Hamilton

Car Wreckers Tauranga

Why Choose Us?

Fast Cash: Receive payment on the same day.

Convenience: Free vehicle pickup, no need to advertise.

Fair Prices: Competitive rates based on your vehicle’s condition.

Hassle-Free Process: Quick and straightforward with no hidden charges.

Recent Purchases

Check out some of our recent vehicle purchases here: Recent Purchases