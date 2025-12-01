Operation Rudolph aims to prevent tragedy before Christmas

Central District Police are on a mission – to make sure the festive season is merrier by taking impaired drivers off the roads.

As the Christmas period approaches, Central District Police's Operation Rudolph has taken off, to remind motorists that drinking and driving is simply not okay.

Between Wednesday 26 November to Saturday 29 November, Taranaki road policing staff tested more than 18,000 drivers.

Manawatū Road Policing Services Team Leader Senior Sergeant Andy Reid is urging all motorists to take responsibility in keeping the roads safe.

"In the lead‑up to Christmas and New Year's Eve, please remember that alcohol limits are designed to ensure anyone can enjoy social time with family, friends, colleagues or mates while also getting home safely.

"It's simple – if you're planning to drink or feel like you shouldn't drive, use alternative transport," Senior Sergeant Reid says.

In this phase of the operation alone, Police identified 25 drivers who should not have been behind the wheel.

"If you're impaired by alcohol, drugs or fatigue, don't drive," says Senior Sergeant Reid.

"We all need to do better."

The impaired drivers were forbidden to drive for up to 12 hours, with some suspended from driving for 28 days due to their high breath‑alcohol levels.

Ten received instant fines of $200 and 50 demerit points, and 15 have been referred to the courts.

While they were there, Police also discovered over 50 other infringements and offences.

"We found all sorts of things like cellphone usage, people not wearing seatbelts, vehicles speeding and other infringements, so we dealt with those too."

While most drivers are doing the right thing, Police make no apology for targeting dangerous driving behaviour including restraints, impairment, distractions and speed.

Senior Sergeant Reid says, "Don't risk causing a horrible crash.

It's just not worth it – this should be a season to remember for all the right reasons".

As Operation Rudolph continues, motorists can expect to see checkpoints all around the entire Central District as police are wanting everyone to feel safe and be safe on our roads.