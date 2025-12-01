PSA welcomes external review of Public Service Commission strike adverts - PM now needs to intervene in health dispute

The PSA welcomes the Public Service Commission undertaking an external review of its controversial Facebook advertising campaign during October's health strikes.

The Public Service Commission Te Kawa Mataaho spent public money on social media adverts targeting striking health workers just days before the historic industrial action on 23 October.

The external review follows a complaint from Labour MP Camilla Belich to the Auditor-General who said that the issue of public spending on advertising raised significant constitutional issues about political neutrality. See response from Auditor-General here.

"This review shouldn't be necessary if the Commission had correctly weighed how its inappropriate actions in the first place undermined its political neutrality - it was a damaging lapse of judgement," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"A politically neutral public service is of paramount importance in our democracy. Using public funds to run adverts against striking workers crossed a line and it's pleasing the Auditor General agrees that an external review is warranted after its initial scrutiny of the campaign.

"This situation could have been avoided entirely if the Commission had been genuinely committed to good faith bargaining with health unions rather than running public relations campaigns.

"The real waste here isn't just the money spent on these inappropriate adverts - it's the ongoing failure to resolve the very issues driving health workers to strike in the first place.

"Following last week's latest industrial action, it's clear these disputes remain unresolved. The Prime Minister needs to step in now, show leadership and direct the Commission to settle these negotiations fairly.

"Health workers are standing up for a properly funded public health system. New Zealanders deserve better than a government that spends money on adverts instead of listening to the concerns of health workers who see a system under strain every day."