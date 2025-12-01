Invercargill Police investigate theft of burial plaques

To be attributed to Acting Inspector Mel Robertson, Area Prevention Manager:

Invercargill Police are investigating the theft of a number of burial plaques from grave sites at St Johns Cemetery.

The plaques were stolen between 28 October and 22 November 2025.

Several of the stolen plaques were taken from the graves of Returned Service personnel who served in the First and Second World Wars, making this a particularly distressing crime for families and the wider community.

If you have any information regarding the stolen plaques, please contact Police via 105 and quote event number 251125/6603.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

