Te Papa to Waikato: Rachael Davies steps into top Museum role

Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Museum and Gallery is proud to announce Rachael Davies as its new Director Upoko Whare Taonga me ngaa Toi.

Davies joins the Museum with more than 20 years of senior leadership experience across Aotearoa and internationally, including roles at Te Papa Tongarewa, Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira, and the Science Museum Group in the UK.

Most recently, Davies led Te Papa's international and domestic touring exhibitions, helping to revitalise its programme with new touring shows for Aotearoa, and delivering a successful international summer season including Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery.

Her previous role as Head of Exhibitions and Interpretation at the Science Museum in London saw her lead major exhibition seasons – from developing large scale immersive experiences Science Fiction – Voyage into the Unknown through to shows addressing global challenges with Our Future Planet and international touring programme, Hunt for the Vaccine.

Davies has also led the gallery renewal team at Auckland and held curatorial roles at Tauranga Museum and Hawke's Bay Cultural Trust. Her work has consistently centred audience development, community partnerships and maatauranga Maaori.

"I'm honoured to join Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Museum and Gallery," says Davies.

"This is a place where the stories of Waikato and the taonga of Tangata Whenua are protected and shared with mana. I look forward to working with the team, iwi partners, and our communities to creatively grow the Museum's reach and impact on the cultural life of the city and region."