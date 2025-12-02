Hide and seek: Police 1, pair 0

A fleeing offender's attempt to ditch a firearm and hide from Police under a bed has come off second best.

Early this morning, around 1.30am, officers observed a vehicle allegedly travelling at speed on the Northern Motorway near Puhoi.

No pursuit was initiated, however Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Nina Pedersen, says the vehicle was confirmed as stolen.

"The vehicle continued on at speed before exiting at Ōrewa and carrying on through Silverdale and south to Albany where the Police Eagle helicopter had taken over tracking."

She says the vehicle was spiked on Oteha Valley Road before the occupants abandoned it on Kallista Place, Browns Bay and two males fled to a nearby property.

"One man has surrendered to Police immediately.

"The second person was seen carrying what appeared to be a firearm, and hiding it on the roof of a shed, before jumping fences into neighbouring properties."

Inspector Pedersen says cordons were put in place and a dog handler was called in to assist, tracking the man who was located attempting to hide underneath a child's bed.

"He has resisted arrest and received a small dog bite, which was treated at the scene.

"Police have also located and seized the firearm, which is a great result for the team - taking another firearm out of the community and its potential use for future offending."

A 29-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with unlawfully getting into a vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon, resisting Police and unlawfully in a building.

A 37-year-old man charged with dangerous driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and contravenes a protection order will also appear in North Shore District Court today.