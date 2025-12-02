Hipkins still dodging the deficit question

"On Herald NOW this morning, Chris Hipkins was asked whether he would bring back Labour's pay equity regime," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"His answer was clear: yes he would.

"But when asked how he'd pay for that promise, he dodged. He cast doubt on the $13 billion price tag, Treasury's estimate of the costs we've avoided by reforming Labour's old scheme. This figure has now become deeply inconvenient for Hipkins.

"To be clear, Treasury advised that almost $13 billion in potential costs have been taken off the Government's books over four years as a result of Brooke van Velden's pay equity reforms. Reinstating Labour's regime would erase those savings and re-open a multi-billion dollar commitment.

"Hipkins has not said how he would fill his $13 billion hole. His capital gains tax won't raise enough money, it's dependent on shifts in the property market, and regardless, Hipkins has already started spending the money in his head on election promises.

"So the question remains: how will Chris Hipkins find $13 billion? That's close to $9,000 for every household in the country. What new taxes is he planning and which New Zealanders are in the firing line? Or is his plan to just whack it on the credit card and mortgage the futures of a generation?

"The Kiwis who pay the bills deserve straight answers from the man who wants to be Prime Minister. Hipkins cannot keep dodging."