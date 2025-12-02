McVeagh Fleming and CivilPlan collaborate to deliver smarter, seamless property solutions

AUCKLAND

McVeagh Fleming Lawyers and CivilPlan have strengthened their collaboration to provide clients with a clearer, more efficient property and development service. As part of this, the two firms have co-authored a five-part article series explaining the planning and legal changes shaping the future of land development in New Zealand.

With McVeagh Fleming’s offices in Auckland CBD, Albany, and Manukau, and CivilPlan’s presence in both the city and Manukau, clients can access legal and technical expertise across the region. Together with CivilPlan’s experience in engineering, surveying, planning, and project management, paired with McVeagh Fleming’s commercial and residential property law expertise, to support every stage of a project, from feasibility and consenting through to construction, financing, sales, and ongoing management.

McVeagh Fleming advises on all commercial property and residential property law matters, including land transactions, development and construction, subdivisions, financing, and leasing. If issues progress into disputes, the firm’s litigation team provides strong, strategic support to protect clients’ interests.

Auckland’s property environment is undergoing rapid change, driven by planning reforms, intensification, shifts in infrastructure, and market pressure. The new article series helps developers, landowners, and investors make sense of these changes with practical, easy-to-follow guidance.

“Property development is complex enough without trying to interpret shifting rules on your own. This series is designed to give people clear, practical guidance so they can move forward with confidence,” says Daniel Kenyon, Partner at McVeagh Fleming.

This strengthened collaboration highlights both firms’ commitment to practical solutions, open communication, and joined-up service delivery. By working side by side, CivilPlan and McVeagh Fleming are helping clients navigate an increasingly complex property landscape with greater clarity and confidence.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming articles to see how this combined approach can support better outcomes in Auckland’s changing property market.