Team Rab Leads the Charge into Elaine Bay in Marlborough Sounds

The Marlborough Sounds truly revealed their splendour on day six of the One NZ GODZONE adventure. The expedition has pushed further, with teams now spread across 250km of the 613km journey.

The lead team, Rab, arrived at Elaine Bay mid-morning, having just completed an exhausting all-night ride along the Nydia Archer's 80 km trail through the Pelorus Sounds, demonstrating impressive stamina and determination.

At the Elaine Bay transition, Rab team captain Chris Forne reflected on the night's challenges, noting that the tough conditions on the Nydia trail had helped keep the team alert throughout the night.

"There should be a higher percentage of paddling and a lower percentage of trekking on this next stage – that's my take - which will be really quite nice rather than going up and down too many hills," said Forne.

The team wasted no time at the transition area, hitting the waters of Tennyson Inlet just after 11 am to begin the second-to-last stage packrafting and trekking to Kenerpuru Head Camp. Sophie Hart took the lead as the team navigated their packrafts around to Maitia Bay. From there, they embarked on a demanding 9 km trek, ascending to 900 metres to reach checkpoint 16, then descending to Shag Cove to continue to packraft.

Chris Forne said the team's flexible approach to sleep strategy would come into effect on the upcoming leg.

"We always play on how everyone's feeling and might have a one hour of sleep out there, but it depends on how long the stage takes. Or we might do some 20-minute power naps – we don't have a set plan and will see how everyone is feeling."

On the chasing team, Fear Youth, Forne said the young teams' duelling had been impressive.

"We didn't expect to have such close competition from them. It's really been quite exciting and fun to have a bit of a battle. Up until they made that nav mistake on the last trek, I think they were slightly ahead of us for some time. It will be interesting to see how it all pans out."

Meanwhile, Queenstown's Tiki Tour has continued holding third position over the past 24 hours. Having just transitioned off the Pelorus River packraft in the early morning, the team said they had run low on food and while weary were determined to press on.

Mike Kelly said; "it's been a challenging course with big hills and pretty epic country. I have loved it."

Fellow teammate Ally Wilson admitted that the magnitude of the course felt overwhelming at times. "Usually when you get to this part of the race, you can see the finish in sight, but right now, it feels like we can't see the end at all."

Race officials announced a course change at midday due to adverse weather conditions.

"Effective straight away, no further teams will be permitted to travel through Elaine Bay or the outer reaches of the Marlborough Sounds," said Race Director Adam Fairmaid. "Instead, teams reaching Butchers Flat Creek transition from now on must take an amended full course route. This revised route mirrors the Pursuit course of a packraft and trek via Mt Stokes and Kenerpuru to the finish line in Picton. First teams are expected sometime on Wednesday."

