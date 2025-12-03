Warrant to arrest: Robin Martin

Police are working to locate Robin Dion Leslie Martin, who has a warrant for his arrest and is wanted by Police.

Robin, 52, is wanted in relation to a number of dishonestly offences and is known to frequent the wider Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

It's believed he is actively avoiding Police.

If you have seen Robin or have any information that may assist in locating him, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 251002/1842.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.