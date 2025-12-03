Teenager arrested after store worker stabbed

Christchurch Police have arrested a 14-year-old after the aggravated robbery of an Opawa Road convenience store earlier today.

The convenience store was robbed by three offenders about 6.40am on Tuesday 2 December.

During the incident, the store owner was stabbed, causing serious injuries to him.

The offenders fled in a vehicle, taking a till and other items with them.

Christchurch District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says the boy was arrested at an address in Woolston about 3.45pm today.

He faces serious charges.

The boy is expected to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court tomorrow.

"This morning's attack on an innocent person is shocking, but I hope this arrest brings some comfort to our community.

"The investigation team is working relentlessly to track down those involved.

Their efforts led us to a property of interest this afternoon, where we executed a search warrant and arrested the youth.

"Our work to find these offenders won't stop," Superintendent Hill says.

"We know other people were involved in this incident and we need to hear from people in the community if they have information that could help us locate the offenders."

Police have identified the vehicle in which the offenders arrived and fled from the store.

It is a silver Toyota MarkX, with the registration number NRP221.

"We would like anyone who may have seen this vehicle in the Opawa or surrounding areas to please contact Police immediately."

Anyone that has information to assist Police can update us through 105 either online, or over the phone, using reference number: 251202/2804.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.