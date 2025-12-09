How Dr Wendy Sweet's (PhD) Own Menopause Journey Sparked a Global Lifestyle Movement

When health researcher, exercise physiologist, and former ICU nurse Dr Wendy Sweet (PhD) entered menopause, she never expected to feel so unwell. Despite a lifetime spent helping others in the fitness and health industries, Wendy found herself battling exhaustion, sleepless nights, and creeping weight gain.

“I remember thinking, how can I feel this awful when I’ve lived my whole life in good health?” she recalls. That question set her on a new course - one that would change not only her own wellbeing, but the lives of thousands of women around the world.

From that experience, and through years of doctoral research into women’s healthy ageing, Wendy developed a new approach - one that challenged conventional menopause care. Rather than treating symptoms with pills or hormones, she asked a different question: What if we helped the body adapt naturally through lifestyle science?

The result was My Menopause Transformation (MyMT™) - a pioneering online platform built entirely on evidence-based lifestyle medicine. Today, over 18,000 women worldwide have completed a MyMT™ programme, reporting renewed energy, better sleep, weight loss, and freedom from symptoms they once thought were inevitable.

The Birth of Lifestyle Medicine for Menopause

Through her research, Wendy discovered that menopause isn’t just about declining hormones - it’s a whole-body transition affecting sleep, metabolism, immunity, joint health, and mood. Her PhD work led her to define the Seven Pillars of Women’s Healthy Ageing, the foundation of every MyMT™ programme.

These principles cover the full spectrum of lifestyle medicine helping women restore sleep, reduce inflammation, manage stress, and build resilience.

“Lifestyle medicine isn’t an optional extra,” says Dr Sweet. “It’s essential. The daily choices we make around sleep, food, movement and stress directly shape how we experience menopause — with or without hormone therapy.”

What Makes MyMT™ Different

While many menopause programs focus narrowly on hormone replacement, supplements, or quick fixes, MyMT™ translates academic evidence into practical, everyday strategies that help the body adapt naturally to hormonal change.

Participants in Transform Me™ don’t just follow a plan - they gain the tools and understanding to rebuild health from the inside out. The program’s Mediterranean-style nutrition guidance, gentle movement strategies, and restorative sleep frameworks are all tailored to women in midlife, backed by global research and Dr Sweet’s ongoing collaboration with health professionals.

This approach is increasingly supported by science. Studies - such as a 300-woman trial in Iran’s Yazd Province — confirm that women who maintain healthier lifestyle behaviours experience significantly milder menopause symptoms. Similarly, “Blue Zone” research shows women living plant-rich, active, connected lives often report fewer symptoms and age more healthily.

As Dr Sweet puts it, “Symptoms are reversible if lifestyle is tuned to support adaptation.”

Growing Professional Recognition

Health professionals worldwide are taking notice. MyMT™ has become a continuing-education resource for practitioners seeking evidence-based frameworks for women’s midlife health. The platform’s results-driven methodology - combining science, empathy, and structured guidance — has earned international respect and CPD certification, for its success in restoring women’s wellbeing without ‘just’ a reliance on high doses of medication or Menopause-HRT.

Furthermore, the programmes are also suitable for women with Breast Cancer and listed as a trusted provider on the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation website. As Wendy mentions, “There are thousands of women globally who cannot take menopause HRT because of their risk or the current treatments they are on for breast cancer. These women are being excluded with the dominant paradigm for menopause symptoms and weight management being situated in hormonal therapies, so it’s a privilege to have the support of BCNZ.”

Transform Me™

The Transform Me™ 12-week programme is designed for women seeking natural weight loss, improved sleep, and renewed energy. Participants work through the program at their pace, and at their place. There is access to video modules, nutrition plans, and an online community guided by Dr Sweet herself, where women can also ask questions and seek support directly with Wendy. Women say that this is a hallmark of their success - being able to problem-solve directly..

To mark the start of 2026, MyMT™ is offering a limited-time sale on the programme - giving more women the chance to reclaim their health and rediscover themselves. Whilst numbers will be limited, women can sign up to be alerted to when the sale starts and what the discount is.

“I built MyMT™ so women could finally feel in control again,” says Dr Sweet. “We can’t stop menopause, but we can change how we experience it. And when lifestyle becomes the medicine, that’s where transformation truly begins.”

About My Menopause Transformation (MyMT™)

Founded by Dr Wendy Sweet (PhD), MyMT™ delivers evidence-based lifestyle programmes tailored to peri- and post-menopausal women. Grounded in the science of healthy ageing, MyMT™ offers three online programmes — Transform Me™, Circuit Breaker™, and Beyond Menopause™ — all focused on helping women sleep better, manage weight, restore energy, and reduce symptoms naturally.

More than 18,000 women have already transformed their lives through the MyMT™ approach.