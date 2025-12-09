Santa's Sleigh has nothing on Air New Zealand Cargo: 6,000 tonnes of festive freight take flight

Move over, Rudolph, Air New Zealand Cargo is taking the reins this Christmas. The airline's cargo team is once again playing Santa's helper, working with Kiwi exporters to deliver the best of Aotearoa to tables (and stockings) around the world.

This festive season, Air New Zealand Cargo expects to carry just under 6,000 tonnes of freight out of New Zealand, across December and January. From cherries bound for Asia's New Year celebrations to salmon destined for sashimi in Tokyo, and capsicums adding colour to Christmas feasts everywhere.

Air New Zealand General Manager of Cargo, Anne Dunne, says the team takes pride in spreading a little Kiwi cheer around the globe.

"This time of year is all about sharing joy and connection, and we're proud to play a part in that, delivering the very best of New Zealand to families and celebrations around the world," says Dunne.

"New Zealand has an incredible reputation for premium fresh produce, and it's a privilege to connect our exporters with markets around the world."

The top three export items soaring sky‑high this festive season are capsicums, with around 700 tonnes taking flight, followed by cherries at approximately 615 tonnes, and salmon close behind at 470 tonnes, a trio of Kiwi favourites bringing a taste of summer to tables around the world.

While leaving things to the last minute at Christmas is rarely a good idea, lobster shipments are a notable exception. These time‑critical deliveries are meticulously planned to arrive fresh for festive banquets and New Year celebrations across China.

Earlier in the season, premium cuts of New Zealand beef head to the United States, making their way onto Christmas tables across the Pacific. Together, these exports showcase the precision and timing behind Air New Zealand Cargo's operations, ensuring even the most perishable products reach their destination in perfect condition.

Among the many highlights of the year for the Cargo team, was one particularly adorable flight. Four little blue penguins took to the skies from Auckland to Christchurch, enroute to their new home at the West Coast Wildlife Centre in Franz Josef.

The rescued birds, unable to return to the wild due to injury or illness, were given a second chance as ambassadors for the new West Coast Penguin Encounter which opened in November.

"Whether it's cherries for good luck, salmon for a celebration, or a few feathered friends hitching a ride to a new home, we're proud to deliver a little Kiwi magic to the world," says Dunne.

This Christmas, Air New Zealand Cargo proves once again that when it comes to festive freight, Santa's got competition in the skies.