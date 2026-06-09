GreenHorn NZ Celebrates the Glamour and Confidence of Miss New Zealand & Miss Teenager Universe New Zealand 2026

Auckland's North Shore lit up on Saturday evening as the Bruce Mason Centre in Takapuna played host to one of New Zealand's most dazzling pageant events of the year, the combined Miss New Zealand 2026 and Miss Teenager Universe New Zealand 2026 Grand Finals, with GreenHorn NZ proud to be among the sponsors.

The spectacular back-to-back event began with a glamorous Red Carpet Experience from 3pm to 5pm, before the Grand Finals got underway at 5pm and ran through to 9:30pm. But beyond the glamour, the evening had real purpose, with the contestants collectively raising over $9,000 for the Shine Bright Charitable Trust, a New Zealand organisation dedicated to nurturing creativity and potential within communities, empowering young people, Māori, Polynesian, and those in need, to foster greater wellbeing, cultural pride, and community cohesion through accessible training, mentorship, and opportunities in the creative arts.

From stunning evening gowns to powerful Q&A moments, the night was a celebration of ambition, culture, and leadership, reflecting the event's theme of Beauty with a Purpose - a philosophy that signals a powerful shift in what modern pageantry represents, no longer defined solely by appearance, but by self-belief, personal growth, and the ability to inspire others. Perhaps most striking of all was the powerful sense of women supporting women that carried through every moment of the night, on stage and off, with competitors championing one another as much as they competed.

GreenHorn NZ was among the event's sponsors, supporting the competition as a platform for confidence, wellbeing, leadership, and the importance of making positive everyday choices.

At the end of a thrilling night, Chloe Robinson was crowned Miss New Zealand 2026, while Helena Hou was named Miss Teenager Universe New Zealand, both earning the honour of representing Aotearoa on the international pageant stage.

GreenHorn NZ congratulates Chloe, Helena, and all of the contestants and newly crowned titleholders, and looks forward to seeing them carry the values of Beauty with a Purpose as they represent Aotearoa on the world stage.

Contact Green Horn NZ

Ravinder Singh

https://greenhorn.club/pages/contact

+642774 7337

info@dmgroupglobal.com

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Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz