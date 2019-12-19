Newtech Bathroomware's Successful Project Completion for Stonefields

Newtech, the leading online bathroomware store has announced successful project completions in collaboration with Stonefields’ development of the Bellus, and Verto Apartments.

Stonefields is East Auckland’s newest suburb and is a master-planned community headed by the country’s leading property developers – Todd Property Group.

Stonefields partnered with the fast-growing leader in the bathroomware space, Newtech Bathroomware to complete bathroom projects for their newest completed apartments.

The Bellus apartments is an 80-apartment building that consists of a single five-storey block set between College Road and Scoria Cresent. It is the fifth apartment building constructed in Stonefields designed with simple features that provide a high level of amenity to occupants.

The residential development was completed in 20017 and has already gained accolades from awarding bodies. It won the Resene Colour Award 2019 and Housing Multi-Unit 2019 from the New Zealand Institute of Architecture Auckland Awards.

The Verto Apartments is the fourth apartment building to be constructed and is a five-storey residence with 60 apartments developed specifically for property buyers who are on a budget.

Headed by the Todd Property, the Verto Apartments provide affordable housing options without compromising on exceptional design solutions. Verto apartments provide a variety of one and two bathroom apartments maximising natural light, space, and cross ventilation.

Similarly, the Verto Apartments won the Housing Multi 2017 from the 2017 NZIA Auckland Architecture Awards.

With Newtech as partners, the Todd Property Group has been successful in erecting residential properties where residents and visitors can gain quality lifestyle and who are also able to enjoy the open spaces, quality apartments, and a vibrant neighbourhood.

