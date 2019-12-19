Excited for 2020 – Major Projects Underway for Williams Corporation

Real estate developer Williams Corporation is preparing to begin new projects in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch that is slated to finish by the end of the next financial year (March 2021).The company has 356 homes under construction as of November 2019, with an approximate value of $180,000,000.

With another year almost done the Williams Corporation team is looking forward to setting 2020 goals. The company has the maximum number of projects in various stages of completion in Christchurch. The company is passionate about inner city living and getting residents back to Christchurch city. They also believe well-built townhouses and apartments are the future of New Zealand housing and a solution to the housing crisis.

The housing projects at 186 Salisbury, 216 Worcester Street, 217 Armagh Street, 221 Armagh Street and 295 Armagh Street have been completed and settlements are in progress.

In September Williams Corporation bought a high-profile Christchurch block and have planned a $23 million townhouse complex at the site located Deans Ave and Darvel St opposite Hagley Park in Riccarton. Williams Corporation co-managing director Matthew Horncastle said they hoped to build between 40 and 50 townhouses by early 2021.

In Christchurch there are houses planned at 12 Freyberg Ave, 70 Brockworth Place , 21 Hargest Crescent , 554 Madras Street , 550 Barbadoes Street, 257 Armagh Street , 50 Ward Street , 318 Armagh Street (14), 4 Riccarton Road, 305 Armagh Street and 201 Salisbury Street.

Williams Corporation has also begun construction of townhouses and apartments in West Auckland. The company is awaiting resource consent and hoping to start construction in April 2020 at Kelywyn Road in Kelston. At 45 Vera Road there are 9 houses that are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The company has multiple projects on Vodanovich Road in Te Atatu South. The townhouses are only a short drive to access to the North Western Motorway and are walking distance to local shops, café, transport and other amenities. These homes are expected to be ready by the September 2020.

At 80 Awaroa Road there are 6 homes that are being planned and expected to be completion by August 2020 At 102 Millbrook Road the construction of 9 homes is awaiting building consent. The construction will start in March 2020 and reach completion by December 2020. There are other projects that are expected to start early next year at 6 St Leonards Road, 8 Yeovil Road and 22 Denver Avenue. At 8 Yeovil Road there are plans for 11 townhouses with a mixture of one and two bedroom units. All units are built in the classic low maintenance, high quality look that is consistent with all Williams Corporation properties.

In Wellington the project at 36 Mitchell Street will have 7 homes. The company is preparing building consent for lodgement and plans to start construction by May 2020. The construction is likely to be completed by late 2020 or early 2021. Located on Mitchell St in Epuni, Lower Hutt, these townhouses are only a short four-minute drive to Lower Hutt Central.

