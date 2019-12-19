KITCHEN DESIGN PAINT COLOUR TRENDS FOR 2020

AUCKLAND

When setting out to design your own kitchen, selecting a colour palette based off current paint colour trends for your kitchen can subject you to a surprising amount of pressure. It can be intimidating and anxiety-inducing to consider the beauty of your brand-new custom design kitchen tainted by poor choice of colour.

You can cover an unsightly colour up with a fresh lick of paint in a more tasteful tone – however, this doesn’t circumvent the original issue of struggling to put a colour scheme together for your kitchen and gives you nothing but stress and wasted time.

So, if you are reading this article about paint colour trends for 2020, buckle in and prepare for your journey into the important realm of colour scheme selection for your kitchen colour design.