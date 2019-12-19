Idea Donkey Explain How the YouTube Algorithm Operates

YouTube is the biggest platform for online video creation and publication in the world, and it presents a massive marketing opportunity for those who know how to utilise it. However, as Idea Donkey explain, for many companies, digital marketing video production can be a mystifying part of their advertising campaign. In the modern world, it’s essential to understand how to convey your business to an audience that is used to getting its information from social media.

Idea Donkey explain YouTube’s recommendation algorithm, which is the ultimate decision maker in who will be exposed to your published content. Unfortunately, no one apart from the employees of YouTube know the exact intricacies of the algorithm. However, the fundamental components of its operation have been demonstrated throughout the years, and that’s what companies use to optimise their video content.

They suggest you think of YouTube like a search engine. You put a question or query in and it spits out results—in this case videos—for the viewer to look at. The big difference between YouTube and other search engines is that you don’t have to input anything to receive content. In fact, according to YouTube CPO Neal Mohan, over 70% of the website’s views occur because viewers choose to watch content that has been recommended to them through the algorithm.

The recommendation algorithm is based on ‘machine learning’, wherein a specifically-engineered artificial intelligence gathers data on what the user has previously watched or engaged with, combined with trending topics on the platform. The company’s AI isn’t perfect at recommending content, and the algorithm is often changed by YouTube to reflect their policies, but the two in combination are excellent at creating an endless, addictive stream of content for people to consume.

Idea Donkey say the key to good YouTube marketing is making your video in a way that will get it recommended to potential customers, and then making it interesting enough to prompt them to click on it, and watch all the way through.

