Participants Praise IMNZ Project Management Fundamentals Course

IMNZ’S Project Management Fundamentals course covers the end-to-end project life-cycle, with participants learning how to deliver their projects within budget, on time, and with high quality results, and this month participants give their opinions.

Kylee Stanton, Project Manager for Electronet Services reported, “I have recently been promoted to a Project Manager within the company. I have no previous experience and needed some guidance and confidence. I really enjoyed the whole course. The instructor, Rhys, was great and didn't make the course boring and the team exercises were fun and relative. It was a good overview of project management, and I took a lot away from it.”

Jemimah Hicks, Project Manager for Electronet Services adds, "I wanted to acquire tangible project management tools and strategies to aid me as I move forward. Not only did I learn some useful tools, but I also gained confidence in speaking and in my ability to succeed."

And Siva Sivakumar, Embedded Software Engineer for Tekron International Limited added, "I enrolled in Project Management Fundamentals because I wanted to learn how to manage people’s expectations. IMNZ helped me realize that it is not wrong to sometimes say no, and trusting and delegating the task to others helps things get done better and quicker. What I liked best was that it was highly interactive and real examples were quoted to explain how successful people managed their work. I would recommend IMNZ because they are the best to help you become the change agent of the future."

This course will help participants to gain an overview of the tools, techniques and resources necessary to manage large projects, and to learn to plan and implement projects efficiently and turn your leadership skills into measurable performance.

Participants will come away with the skills, tools, and knowledge to effectively contribute to, or manage, workplace projects, so for more information on business courses Auckland, Wellington and Hamilton and leadership courses please go http://imnz.co.nz .