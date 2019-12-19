The 'Running Season' Sees Fuel Me in Full Swing

FuelMe is your ‘one stop shop’ for all endurance training requirements, and they are in full swing this running season, providing sports nutrition recovery and training supplements, and they have a great idea for a Christmas present this year.

During a normal day we lose about two litres of water, but when we exercise we can lose up to two litres per hour depending on the type of physical activity. Also, while sweating, we lose two main electrolytes: sodium (range 10-70 mEq/L) and chloride (range 5-60 mEq/L).

Just a 2% loss in body weight due to dehydration can reduce athletic performance by a staggering 20%. In addition, for every litre of fluid lost: your core temperature increases, heart rate rises, glycogen stored in muscles are used more rapidly, and lactic acid increases.

When we first start to sense thirst, we are already 2% dehydrated. At this percentage, humans begin to develop headaches, tiredness and loss of focus. These factors alone contribute to a decrease in performance and will only grow the more dehydrated one becomes, along with the imbalance of electrolytes in one’s body.

FuelMe have the answer with their Fitletic Hydration Running Belts & Waist Packs. Designed by runners for runners, the Fitletic range of running belts and waist packs are ready to take you wherever your passion for running takes you. Venturing cross country or out on a training run, the Fitletic running belts are ergonomic and lightweight – dynamically engineered to fit perfectly and move with you.

On the inside of the belt are silicone grippers to ensure it stays in place, no riding up or jostling around. Constructed using water-resistant materials, like neoprene, the wick away light rain and perspiration, keeping your personal belongings free from moisture.

Fueling and hydration are essential for endurance runners, and Fitletic’s range of hydration running belts are designed to enable you to carry all your energy gels and water bottles as well as personal items. Additional options for runners include add-on water bottle holsters, integrated bib toggles for race days and a sunglasses pouch keep you prepared wherever you’re headed.

