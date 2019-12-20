3rd Arm Admin Staff Stay on Top of Certifications to Offer the Best Payroll, Bookkeeping, and Accounting Services

Small and medium-sized businesses looking to outsource their payroll, bookkeeping, accounting, and general admin tasks want to know that they are getting a high level of expertise and experience from the providers they choose. One way to ensure quality service is to look at the certifications a provider holds, particularly specialised qualifications and training certifications that are relevant to the tasks they offer.

The Porirua-based team at 3rd Arm Admin is dedicated to ensuring their clients get the best possible help with their bookkeeping, payroll, accounting, and administration tasks. In order to provide accurate and quality service to those who trust them with these important aspects of their business, they have a focus on educating their staff and ensuring they are up-to-date and certified in the tools they use. Recently, staff members have undergone training and re-certification in two important payroll and accounting platforms: MYOB and both Xero Payroll and Xero Advisor. Having team members fully qualified to use these crucial tools effectively means that the company’s clients are in expert, experienced hands.

Bookkeeping, payroll, and accounting are specialist roles requiring specialist knowledge—that’s why so many companies choose to outsource those tasks and focus on their own areas of expertise. Being able to have those things taken care of by a qualified, certified, and knowledgeable team like the one at 3rd Arm Admin is peace of mind for small and medium-sized business owners. Get in touch with the team to find out how they can help organisations all over New Zealand.