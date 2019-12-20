Eco Auckland Windows Allow For Safe and Secure Ventilation

Leaving windows open during the night in the summertime allows for good ventilation and can cool down a house effectively without the need to spend money and energy on air conditioning. However, to unlock and open windows, particularly those on a ground floor or upper storey windows within reach of young children, can bring with it concerns for safety and security. Eco Auckland’s windows offer safeguards which can restrict the distance a window can be opened to ensure that nobody can get in or out whilst permitting air to flow in and ventilate the home.

All of Eco Auckland’s outward-opening windows are fitted with both double keepers to allow secure ventilation. The double keepers make it possible to lock windows 10 millimetres open to let air in and out, whilst retaining the security that comes with a tightly closed window. There’s no need to choose between safety and fresh air with Eco Auckland’s product range—you can enjoy both at the same time.

Restrictor stays can be added to the window to serve a similar purpose, allowing an opening of up to 100 millimetres (ten centimetres) and no further. These are ideal for windows on upper storeys, as they prevent children—or anyone—from falling out if that is a concern. All windows are also fitted with friction hinges, meaning that when you open one without double keepers or restrictor stays in use it will open as far as you want it to and stay in that position.

