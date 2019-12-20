DB Interiors Say Design Mistakes are Common: Make your Office the Exception

Many people still believe that office layout is a question of simply minimising space-usage, and don’t know that spatial design can directly impact productivity.

It used to be that it was most important to business to have good chairs and desks, but now there’s much more emphasis on laying out a space that’s beneficial for productivity, which is where DB Interiors come in.

They have noticed that ever since the arrival of the start-up as a successful business model, the way designers plan and implement design and spatial planning has changed, in the age of the open plan, more than half of today’s workers say that noise levels impede their productivity.

It’s important that the design themes you apply to your office are applied consistently throughout. For example, too few desks per person in your office will inevitably make your workers feel cramped, stifling their productivity and morale, which makes finding the right desk-sharing balance crucial. To achieve a truly ‘agile’ design, you need a space that can be refitted to account for more desks as they are needed, without disrupting the greater spatial layout of the office.

DB Interiors say, “Natural light is one of the most coveted resources in any office design, but it can also be one of the trickiest to fully utilise. Try to structure your office floor plan such that most people can enjoy the available natural light most of the time, and nobody enjoys it none of the time. This can be easier said than done, but natural light is worth making the effort for, as it is proven to have a significant impact on worker morale and productivity”.

In conclusion, today’s offices need a combination of spaces and a contemporary approach to provide the environment staff are looking for, and working closely with your team, DB Interiors can design and plan better office spaces for you.

DB Interiors are experts at office fit outs and workplace design. With years of experience placing New Zealand businesses in the spaces they need to thrive, they know what pitfalls to avoid as they help you piece together your next great office space, so for more information on office relocation Auckland please go to http://dbinteriors.co.nz .