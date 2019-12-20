ZR Decorating Great For Colour Advice

Designing a home can be hard, with so many aspects to keep track of. Furniture, accessories, ambiance, and mix and matching all these characteristics can prove to be a nightmare for any aspiring interior designers. However, one of the most beginner-friendly adjustments with the biggest impact on overall style is the choice of paint.

Countless scientific studies have proven that color, and your choice of it, has a huge impact on mood and overall health, so it is good to know that ZR Decorating’s services include interior and exterior painting, enhanced by their advice on what colours to use in your home. They are a premier provider of professional painting services in Wellington, and their mission is to provide painting services at the highest standards at affordable prices.

Zack, the owner/operator of ZR Decorating Services has gained his experience in the painting and decorating trade over a period of over 15 years and in this time has completed many painting and decorating projects with many satisfied customers, like Chris of Brooklyn.

“Zack was awesome to deal with. He had some good tips around decoration (I’m absolutely clueless) and he and his team managed to get my whole house done in minimal time, and with minimal disruption. The finished job looks amazing and has left me extremely happy with the whole process. I would definitely recommend ZR Decorating and they would be top of my list for any future jobs.”

Zack and the team at ZR Decorating Services will listen to your objectives and then do their best to provide solutions and results that are of the highest standard. They are highly experienced and have painted many houses and commercial premises throughout Wellington and its suburbs, both interior and exterior painting.

As Zack says, “Clean, professional, polite painters, our teams stand out from the others and our workmanship is second to none,” so to find out more about master painters Wellington and commercial painting please go to http://www.zrdecorating.co.nz.