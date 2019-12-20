Vine Online Wines Win Big at Show Season 2019

In New Zealand, November is an exciting month for the wine community. Much of the country's most prestigious Wine Awards events occur right from late October and all throughout the month of November, and Vine Online is excited to be a part of the celebrations.

November is the month to celebrate the best of the best in winemaking. This year, a huge influence from emerging organic producers is something that is widely talked about at awards ceremonies, along with provenance and industry stars.

Overall, Vine Online is extremely pleased that their own exclusive wines were awarded 13 gold medals, 14 silvers and 19 Bronze medals in the four key wine shows. Over a quarter of their entrants were awarded gold prizes.

The New Zealand International Wine Show is the largest show of the season. The awards dinner was held on October 25th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Auckland. These awards Championed the Rockburn Central Otago 2017 Pinot Noir with the top prize of the show.

The Marlborough Wine Show centres around New Zealand’s leading wine region, celebrating all of the fabulous wines to come out of Marlborough. Forrest Estate Wines took out a hat trick of prizes at these awards, including Champion Wine of the show.

NZ Aromatic Wine Show is held in conjunction with the New Zealand Agricultural Show each year, and winning wines were seen on display in the Food & Wine Village at the Show from the 13th to 15th of November.

Lastly, The NZ Wine of the Year Awards – the official wine competition for the country, saw the Villa Maria Cellar Selection Syrah 2018 as top wine of the year.

Overall, the awards season has reaped fantastic results. Vine Online is incredibly proud of the successes of their selection, and equally ecstatic that customers of the site are able to access such fine wines, and at such incredible prices.

To get your hands on some of New Zealand’s leading wines at these great prices, shop online at Vine Online today https://www.vineonline.co.nz/