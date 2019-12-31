Walk On Wheels Stock Top Quality Mobility Scooters

Invacare range of mobility scooters combines comfort, safety and reliability with added performance. These scooters are ideal for longer trips into town or afternoons driving around the park. The latest ergonomically designed Pegasus PRO is a powerful upgrade to their standard Pegasus Metro model. With enhanced battery performance, superior suspension and large 12” wheels, the new Pegasus PRO is ideal for users who need that extra performance.

Invacare mobility products and scooters improve people’s lives providing them the freedom, mobility and being able to get out and about and enjoy their life. Invacare’s power and manual wheelchair range includes light weight, paediatric, foldable and recliner wheelchairs.

The Pegasus Pro allows users to regain that sense of being free to do the things they want to do when it suits them. It has added safety and comfort features that will ensure users have not only the most comfortable ride experience but also a safe and secure feeling of being able to manoeuvre the scooter with ease. It has a max speed of 15km/h and extended battery life range of 52km.

The Invacare Pegasus Pro Scooter is the latest technology and design. This is the upgraded model from the standard Metro and brings enhanced features to ensure users have the most comfortable ride experience together with ergonomically design improvements. There is an extra performance with the Pegasus Pro coming from the motor and powerful battery system. User comfort levels have been catered for with the tiller adjustment to suit their needs together with the improved steering system to make for easier response control. It has a hand brake to ensure immediate breaking with a clear bright brake light at the rear warning people of the scooter slowing down or stopping.

To enhance user experience the Pegasus Pro has a 2-step in-built disengaging lever that prevents the scooter from accidently freewheeling. It also has an automatic speed reduction system that reduces speed around bends and corners for added safety. All in all the Pegasus Pro is an elegant, powerful, well-built and designed mobility scooter that allow users many years of freedom and being able to get out and stay mobile.

There are an array of quality components that go into making this scooter both reliable and easy to service. The electronics and vital parts have a protection guard to protect the scooter against water and corrosion. The top cover is easily removed to check the motor, batteries, electronics and cables.

Walk on Wheels are major importers of their own branded products and sole distributorship agencies for many products. They stock high quality manufacturers from Sweden, United Kingdom, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Australia. Walk on Wheels sells all four major brands of mobility scooters from their Penrose showroom which makes it a complete store for all mobility products. Besides Invacare they stock the LITEWAY, CTM and PRIDE brands.

For more information: https://www.walkonwheels.co.nz/