Radius Matua Aged Care Facility Now Open in Tauranga

It’s official! Matua is now the most sought after suburb in Tauranga, so it makes sense that they have a wonderful aged care facility there in Radius Matua. The Facility Manager is Craig Shipton, who is is well known within the Tauranga community, having dedicated himself to making a difference in the local community as a member of the Police Force. Subsequently he spent 18 years in medical management, including working for Tauranga Hospital, Presbyterian Support Northern and ACC.

Radius Matua has many attributes, not the least of which is their office dog, Jess, who runs the reception and welcomes everyone who comes in the door. Because animals never fail to bring smiles, Radius Matua support an animal friendly culture, including fish, birds and turtles, and encourage families visiting to bring their own pets. The residents also enjoy regular visits from various canine friends as well as farm animals.

Radius Matua is a hospital and dementia care facility providing 24 hour care for those who can no longer manage safely in their own home, and their aim is not only to provide the very best of care for their residents, but also provide an environment that they can call home.

They know that choosing an aged care facility can be a very emotional decision to make, so the team at Radius Matua are dedicated to supporting families and their loved ones throughout this process. They also know the value of social functions where residents and staff enjoy great entertainment with multiple theme days/dinners during the year. Many outings and activities are organised to encourage residents to keep active and share with each other.

The Facility is surrounded by beautiful park like gardens and sheltered courtyards which provide a tranquil place for residents, family and friends to relax and spend time together. The majority of their rooms are single, with several double rooms for couples or a single person requiring more space. Most rooms have ensuites and are all equipped with a telephone outlet, television points, call bell button and available wifi.

Radius Matua offers a socially stimulating atmosphere with delicious meals and a wide range of activities, and they pride themselves on creating a homely feeling, with caring and compassionate staff, so for more information on rest homes Auckland, rest homes New Plymouth and aged care providers NZ please go to http://radiuscare.co.nz .