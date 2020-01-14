Celebrate A Different Kind of Christmas in NZ with Dream Au Pair

In New Zealand, Christmas arrives amid the balmy summer heat. It may be unusual for some, but a white sand Christmas can be a welcome twist on the holidays, especially for travelers who have never been to this scenic country. It can also be a bonus for those who want to spend their Holidays under the sun, barbecuing, or camping by the beach.

Individuals who are interested in experiencing a warm Kiwi Christmas and pursue a career in the field of home-based childcare and education can investigate partnering with Dream Au Pair.

Dream Au Pair provides opportunities for individuals who want to travel and discover what makes New Zealand so special while pursuing a flexible and rewarding career. With Dream Au Pair, aspiring early childhood educators can acquire the necessary assistance they need for a successful placement and tenure in New Zealand. They need not worry about food, lodging or settling in, because Dream Au Pair has a team of placement consultants who can guide them and attend to their needs as they adjust to life in New Zealand.

A great aspect of this opportunity is that New Zealand is the only country in the world where Au Pairs are supported by qualified Early Childhood teachers. This means a qualified teacher will visit Au Pairs and the children they are looking after at least once a month, visiting their home and helping them through every step of the journey. This makes New Zealand one of the best countries in the world in which to become an Au Pair.

More than just providing a unique Christmas experience, being an Au Pair allows individuals to soak up the wonderful culture of New Zealand while obtaining the security of a home away from home environment - blending travel, education, and work experience.

