Tier4 Collaborates with Charity Foundation Fred Hollows NZ to Achieve Payment Card Compliance

One of the leading IT companies in Auckland, Tier4 is extending their reach and spreading their industry-leading expertise by sharing insight into payment card compliance with Reseller News from IDG.

Reseller News has positioned itself as one of the foremost voices in the world of New Zealand IT news, regularly breaking stories regarding major IT innovations and corporate mergers and acquisitions among New Zealand’s IT heavyweight players.

Recently, Reseller News profiled charity Fred Hollows NZ, who needed help achieving PCI (Payment Card Industry) compliance to appease the foundation’s bank and donors. In order to protect their cardholder data, Fred Hollows NZ turned to Tier4 for help.

Tier4 evaluated a variety of available security options to find the right fit for the foundation’s needs, finally settling on WatchGuard’s Unified Threat Management (UTM), in addition to the Total Security Suite and AuthPoint multi-factor authentication system to secure remote access to Fred Hollows NZ’s centralised networks.

Tier4 was able to assist by training all qualified staff at Fred Hollows NZ to operate and maintain the new systems and educate them about payment card transactional data safety. Today, not only is Fred Hollows NZ PCI compliant, but their IT security has been greatly enhanced writ large.

With services tailored to meet the unique demands of every individual client, Tier4 specialises in developing bespoke IT services for small and medium-sized businesses to help them achieve peak IT performance. Their experienced team ensure that every client’s IT systems are effectively monitored and maintained.

