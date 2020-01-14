Likeable Lab Expands Their Auckland Presence with Addition to Senior Staff

Headquartered in Tauranga, social media management agency Likeable Lab are proud to announce that they are expanding their already formidable presence in the Auckland market. By adding to their senior staff, Likeable Lab is better positioned to deliver their ROI-focused social marketing for Auckland businesses.

Servicing clients throughout New Zealand and beyond, Likeable Lab has grown their team to better manage their rapid Auckland expansion, which has accounted for approximately 80% of the agency’s New Zealand growth. With their new senior office manager soon to setup at their Parnell office location, the Auckland team is ready to expand their client recruiting efforts and take Likeable Lab to new heights.

Specialising in popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter, Likeable Lab offers bespoke social media content and design services to help New Zealand businesses improve their brand identities and engage more personally with their customer bases. By developing effective strategies that understand the social media landscape, Likeable Lab delivers comprehensive service packages with specific goals to achieve high return on investment for their clients.

The team at Likeable Lab are constantly fine-tuning their strategies based on market trends and campaign performance to maximise value. Their focus on quality, creative social media content helps businesses build deeper relationships with their existing customers while attracting new ones.

With many decades of combined experience in their growing team, Likeable Lab has quickly grown to become one of New Zealand’s premier social media marketing agencies. The addition of a senior team member to their Auckland office is evidence of their continued success.

To learn more about Likeable Lab’s growing team of social media marketing experts, click here: https://www.likeablelab.com/our-team/