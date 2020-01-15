Classic Builders Have Product Rooms For You to Visualise Design For Your Home

Classic Builders’ Product Rooms are where the vision for your new home begins. A place you can see, feel and choose all the elements that will make up your new home, and their consultants will walk you through the entire process to ensure your new home reflects your personal style.

For instance, being able to see the choice of countertop alongside the splashback and flooring option all together gives real confidence to Classic Builders’ clients that they’ve made the right choice. Instead of trying to visualise what everything might look like, clients can walk through the rooms and pull together samples to create mood boards to see and feel how those options work together.

For many people, building a house from the ground up is extremely exciting. However, it can also be an intimidating and stressful process. There are hundreds, sometimes thousands of decisions to make, which is why Classic Builders created their Product Rooms.

When you enter the product rooms, you’ll meet with a consultant who will guide you through the process and help you find exactly what you’re looking for. They will be able to condense the entire design journey into one space, making it a lot easier to process and make cohesive decisions.

There is no doubt that the interior design elements are the ‘fun’ part of building from the ground up, and Product Rooms help achieve this. It’s a one stop shopping experience allowing clients to walk away feeling great about the selection they’ve made. It’s a tremendously rewarding experience.

If you’re curious about what building with Classic Builders is like, you can book in a no obligation chat with one of their team. They’ll walk you through the process and give you a tour of one of their product rooms, so for more information on house builders Auckland, show homes NZ and house builders NZ please go to http://www.classicbuilders.co.nz .