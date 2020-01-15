Dexters NZ Also Offers Custom Manufacturing

The first step in the Dexters’ custom manufacturing process is to get a clear picture of the goals and objectives you hope to achieve with the project. Dexters consider things like handling efficiency, operational procedures and processes, product requirements, and of course budget.

They then take the time to discuss these with you, and where necessary conduct a site visit to ensure they capture the full scope of the project at hand, before they go on to elucidate the design concepts. Taking everything into account they will then come up with a few smart and creative solutions based on over 20 years in the industry, which they then present to you, and tweak anything that needs adjusting until all parties feel that they have a viable and practical solution.

It is often a good idea to do a prototype or trial first, to double check the practical 'in use' functionality of your new concept. This allows users and managers alike see and feel how it's going to work in the real world. Any last minute adjustments can be made before a final concept is reached.

When they have the final concept, Dexters then put this into production. Their unique workshop setup is geared around bulk runs, saving time and costs, and these savings are passed on to their clients. Products are finished to the highest standard and can also be assembled before delivery if required.

Whether you need delivery to a single point, or to multiple locations, Dexters can take care of the entire process, as they have delivery channels nationwide throughout New Zealand and Australia, and also worldwide.

Dexters NZ are specialists focusing on helping companies with their supply chain handling and safety challenges through bulk buys, product sourcing and custom manufacturing, so for more information on industrial shelving, storage containers and safety systems please go to https://dexters.co.nz .