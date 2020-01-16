Laminate Safety Glass Offers Benefits Beyond Strength

Glass is not all created equal, leaving decisions for homeowners and property owners to make when it comes to their windows. Safety glass is often favoured for the fact that it won’t shatter, increasing the security of a home or building and also reducing the risk of injury should someone fall into a window or door hard enough to crack it. There are two types of safety glass, one of which offers functionality beyond just anti-shattering properties.

Toughened or tempered safety glass is extremely strong, with very high load resistance. It’s the strongest option—and when broken, it breaks into tiny pieces rather than leaving jagged shards. However, this safety feature is toughened glass’s main drawcard. Laminate glass, while not quite as resistant to breakage, will remain in place when shattered as it’s made of two sheets of glass laminated together. This very practical feature means there’s very little risk of being injured by broken glass, and also makes for great security. That’s not all that laminate safety glass offers for windows and doors, however—it cuts out 99% of UV light, reducing furniture fade and also the risk of indoor sunburn. Additionally, it reduces sound transmission for a quieter inside environment.



Safety glass is a great choice. After all, nobody wants shattered windows. However, of the two types, laminate glass has many advantages over toughened glass for a home environment. Not only will it hold together if it does break, but it cuts UV light and reduces sound transmission—both desirable properties for windows and doors. Eco Tauranga offers multiple glass options for its product range, but laminate glass is what comes recommended as standard. Combined with innovative uPVC joinery, it makes for a fantastic window and door solution. Contact the team online, via email at tony@ecotauranga.nz, or over the phone on 027 552 6065 to find out more.