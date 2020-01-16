Summer School Holiday Fun at Stardome

School holidays are always fun but constantly finding affordable activities to keep the kids entertained can make them long and tiresome. Take the stress off and take off to Stardome instead! This month, to help keep families entertained, Stardome has two events running through the holidays, both with outdoor and indoor activities.

Investigation Station - Become a Stardome Chief Investigator and dig into all things plant and bug life! Open from 10am-2:30pm, explore activity stations at Stardome to learn about how plants grow, how they keep us alive and why the sun and solar energy is so important for keeping the greenery going. Every half hour, Stardome’s expert team will launch water-powered rockets out in the sunshine, so keep an ear and eye out for the rocket announcement and head outside for the countdown!

No bookings required. Purchase tickets on arrival.

If you fancy taking your investigation to the next level, then make sure to also enter the ultimate station of discover, the 360-degree planetarium dome theatre! Shows will screen at 10am, 12pm and 1pm. Here you’ll catch the immersive show, Life of Trees where you’ll meet two quirky insects, Delores the ladybug and Mike the firefly, and explore the inside of a tree in a hilarious and entertaining adventure.

13 – 24 January 2020

Activity centre open 10am-2:30pm

Planetarium show 10am, 12pm & 1pm (booking required)

www.stardome.org.nz/show/investigation-station-summer-school-holiday-fun/

Take Off!

Avoid unnecessary stress finding activities to do during the Auckland Anniversary weekend and take off with Stardome into a 360-degree theatre, zooming past the Solar System and Milky Way Galaxy. Shows will run every half hour along with a ‘rocket workshop’ filled with crafts and competitions. Get the kids their daily dose of vitamin D with outdoor activities including a bouncy castle, solar telescope viewing, outdoor dining options, and water powered rocket launching!

26 January 2020, 10am-4pm

$2 per person

www.stardome.org.nz/show/takeoff/

For more information on party venues Auckland, birthday venues Auckland and function rooms Auckland please go to www.stardome.org.nz .