Wendy's Boutique Say Summer Means Weddings & Races!

Shopping for something to wear for a wedding, or for a day at the races needs to be fun, as you are looking for elegance and style, and for the summer beautiful fabrics; think linen, silk and cotton for 2020. You also need to take into account the changeable weather in New Zealand when choosing a summer outfit. Another factor this year is sustainability, and ethical linen and silk are the ‘hot’ new fabrics this year.

Wendy’s Boutique salute the beautiful Trelise Cooper Ladies First Dress, a lilac floral dress like no other. The ladies first dress in a stunning printed linen features a deep v-neckline, fitted bodice and skirt falling from the waistline and ending at the mid-calf. 100% linen, this elegant frock is finished with a matching belted at the waist. Perfect for a summer wedding or race day.

Similarly, the Verge Present Fluted skirt in soft Cotton/Rayon check with feature fringe trim hemline is perfect for this time of the year, with its elasticated waistband for comfort. Skirt is midi length and pairs with the Present Top, with a round neck top with short sleeve in soft Cotton/Rayon check. The top has a feature knot on front panel, and falls below the hip.

The Designer Staple+Cloth Versatile Dress will take you from day into night. It has a centre front pleat detail with gathers at front neckline, button closure with split at centre back, slight gathering around back neckline as well. The separate tie belt will give you the option to draw the waist in, and the length of this dress is mid-calf.

For weddings Wendy’s say you can’t go past the Coop Forget Me Dot Dress. Slip into something extra special with this stunning spotted georgette gown featuring fine spaghetti straps, a fitted bodice and a free flowing skirt. A glamorous bareback dressed with a fine tie into a bow at the back gives the finishing touch.

As Diane von Furstenberg says, “Style is something each of us already has. All we need to do is find it,” and there is style aplenty at Wendy’s Boutique, so to find out more about dress shops NZ, womens fashion and eveningwear NZ please go to https://www.wendysboutique.co.nz .