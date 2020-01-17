Dil's Funerals Talk About Memorials

Dil’s company philosophy is ‘Nothing is too much trouble’ and when it comes to a grieving family, they will do all they can to get to the heart of what the family want in regard a memorial for their loved one. They are great listeners for a start, but they will also offer suggestions and give advice, and will always try to see things from your viewpoint.

The Dils’ team are very creative thinkers who get huge satisfaction from delivering exactly what a family has in mind for the funeral and the memorial, and most importantly, they’re genuine people who want to help others who are going through a difficult time.

They know that creating a lasting memorial to a loved one is important to many people: it can serve as a tribute to their life and provide a focus for the thoughts and memories of family and friends. They also understand that as ‘normal’ life resumes following your loss, it can be comforting to have a special place to visit that is dedicated to the person you have lost.

The type of memorial available to you will depend on several factors, including whether it is for burial or cremation, the cemetery in which the memorial is to be installed, and the type of material desired, granite or bronze. You will also need the desirability of being able to add to the memorial at a later stage, and of course, the cost.

Memorials can be whatever you want them to be, and today’s new technology allows you to create a unique design that best reflects your loved one’s life. This can be with graphics, pictures or even colour photographs, and renovation work and additional inscriptions can also be arranged.

Finally, you will always receive individual, personal service and always be treated with kindness, consideration and warmth at Dil's